KTM 750 Duke Visualized by IAB's Expert Illustrator

KTM AG is developing a new 750cc range of motorcycles that are supposed to fill the gap between the planned 490 models and already available 890 machines. While details regarding the new 750 line-up remain behind the curtain as of now, it has been revealed that the new range will consist of at least 3 motorcycles including a KTM 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and 750 Supermoto. These models are expected to debut in 2022. While we wait for KTM to release more information about them, here’s a KTM 750 Duke rendering that shows us how the upcoming naked motorcycle from the Austrian company would look like.

The KTM 750 Duke in the rendering appears to be an overall compact package. This seems reasonable considering that it’s a naked motorcycle and KTM is known for making its naked machines quite compact. We can see in the rendering that the 750 Duke has a newly designed headlamp, likely to be an LED unit. Behind it sits a digital instrument cluster, most probably featuring a coloured TFT display.

The angular fuel tank extension imparts a sportier look to the KTM 750 Duke. It is painted in orange, which is KTM’s colour. The large radiator shrouds are also present adding to the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. The seating arrangement contains split-type seats. One of the most eye-catching elements here is the exhaust. It looks like an aftermarket unit and gels with the entire streetfighter design of the motorcycle. It is also not as upswept as the ones we have in the 790 Duke and 890 Duke.

We can also see in the rendering that the KTM 750 Duke has a pair of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the back for handling the suspension duties. The braking system comprises twin rotors up-front with radial calipers and a single rotor at the rear. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle is likely to have ABS, traction control, rider modes, etc.

The official KTM 750 Duke specs haven’t been disclosed as of now. However, considering that the 790 Duke’s parallel-twin engine produces around 104PS, it’s being anticipated that the upcoming 750 Duke would have 85-95PS of max power. The KTM 750 Duke, along with the other 750 models, will be manufactured at CF Moto’s factory in China where other smaller KTM bikes and the LC8c parallel-twin engine for the 890 models are already being made.

