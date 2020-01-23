KTM 390 Adventure to offered with Made in India luggage options - Report

23/01/2020 - 13:02 | ,  ,  ,   | Neelanjan Chakraborty
  • https://www.facebook.com

KTM’s PowerParts division is known to offer some delectable luggage options for the KTM products. A new report says that the company will offer Made in India luggage options for the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure.

Ktm 390 Adventure With Accessories Watermarked
KTM official accessories made in India should be more affordable than the imported PowerParts.

The report adds that KTM PowerParts may tie-up with any of the local accessory manufacturers like ViaTerra, Rynox, and Autologue Designs. Most of these local players have already been offering tailor-made accessories for KTM motorcycles retailed in India. The Made in India luggage options will be launched in the next 3 to 4 months. As KTM PowerParts' accessories are currently imported to India, they are subject to high customs duties and thus very expensive. Localisation will help making some of the items cheaper.

Also Read: KTM 790 Adventure to reach Indian showrooms in Q4 of 2020

The KTM 390 Adventure with saddlebags and other accessories will be a perfect addition to one’s garage as a tourer. With alloy wheels, knobby tyres and long-travel suspension, the motorcycle will be quite a fun ride for enthusiasts doing interstate travel. Also, the added advantage of a smartphone connected instrumentation with navigation will help in further making the ride easy.

Also Read: BS-VI KTM 250 Duke to be launched with new colours and INR 4,000 price hike

Expect KTM to introduce Made in India luggage options for its entire single-cylinder domestic portfolio at a later stage. The Austrian motorcycle maker may also export India-made accessories as official PowerParts.

Ktm 390 Adventure Eicma 2019 Right Front Quarter
The KTM 390 Adventure is offered with traction control, cornering ABS and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes with features like traction control, cornering ABS and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Unlike in international markets, it misses out on adjustable front suspension so as to be priced lower - INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We have ridden the motorcycle and will share its review soon.

[Source: BikeDekho]

KTM 390 Adventure - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest