KTM & Husqvarna bikes to have up to 90 days of waiting period - Report

KTM and Husqvarna bikes will soon have waiting periods of up to 90 days. The duration of the waiting period will vary depending on the model.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries around the globe enforced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. India has been under lockdown since 25 March 2020 which has resulted in a temporary shutdown of various industries including automotive. Due to this, the supply and demand cycle has been severely disrupted.

Although the Indian Govt has now given certain relaxations enabling various industries and businesses to resume operations, the lockdown is still in place and things are far from normal. Consequently, there will be a shortage in the supply of components at least for the coming few months.

KTM and Husqvarna have been affected by the erratic supply. Once the existing stock at the dealerships is exhausted, customers will need to face long waiting periods which will vary from model to model.

Below is the model-wise expected waiting period for KTM and Husqvarna bikes:

Model Expected Waiting Period KTM 125 Duke, KTM RC 125 30 days KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200 45 days KTM 250 Duke, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, KTM 390 Adventure 60 days Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 45 days Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 90 days

Apart from the problems in the supply chain, another reason behind the long waiting periods is that KTM has got a big export backlog because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austrian company exports around 5,000 bikes per month. At present, the production plants in India are not running at their full capacity. So, the brand will have to manage export as well as domestic demands from the current output.

If you have been planning to buy a KTM or Husqvarna bike, it'd be best to rush to a dealership and book it now.

[Source: autocarindia.com]