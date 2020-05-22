KTM & Husqvarna bikes to have up to 90 days of waiting period - Report

KTM and Husqvarna bikes will soon have waiting periods of up to 90 days. The duration of the waiting period will vary depending on the model.

KTM and Husqvarna have been affected by the erratic supply.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries around the globe enforced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. India has been under lockdown since 25 March 2020 which has resulted in a temporary shutdown of various industries including automotive. Due to this, the supply and demand cycle has been severely disrupted.

Although the Indian Govt has now given certain relaxations enabling various industries and businesses to resume operations, the lockdown is still in place and things are far from normal. Consequently, there will be a shortage in the supply of components at least for the coming few months.

Once the existing stock at the dealerships is exhausted, customers will need to face long waiting periods which will vary from model to model.

Below is the model-wise expected waiting period for KTM and Husqvarna bikes:

ModelExpected Waiting Period
KTM 125 Duke, KTM RC 12530 days
KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 20045 days
KTM 250 Duke, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, KTM 390 Adventure60 days
Husqvarna Vitpilen 25045 days
Husqvarna Svartpilen 25090 days

Apart from the problems in the supply chain, another reason behind the long waiting periods is that KTM has got a big export backlog because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austrian company exports around 5,000 bikes per month. At present, the production plants in India are not running at their full capacity. So, the brand will have to manage export as well as domestic demands from the current output.

Once the existing stock at the dealerships is exhausted, customers will need to face long waiting periods which will vary from model to model.

Also Read: KTM bikes in India get a price hike of over INR 4,000

If you have been planning to buy a KTM or Husqvarna bike, it'd be best to rush to a dealership and book it now.

For more KTM and Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: autocarindia.com]

