2021 KTM RC 390 spied sans camouflage, expected launch early next year

KTM has been working on an updated version of one of its highly popular models, the RC 390, for quite some time now. The prototype of the new motorcycle has been sighted a few times in the past. Now, the 2021 KTM RC 390 has been spied once again and this time the test mule was not wearing any camouflage and thus, the spy shots have revealed some of the key details of the upcoming bike.

It can be seen in the latest spy pictures that the 2021 KTM RC 390 will get a complete makeover in the design department. The front end of the motorcycle has been totally revamped thanks to the new fairing and headlamp. The LED headlamp has quite an interesting styling, something that we have not seen before in this segment. We can spot the presence of LED DRLs. Also, the LED indicators are now an integral part of the front fairing. In the current KTM RC 390, the side turn indicators have been integrated into the rearview mirrors. The headlight portion of the 2021 RC 390 reminds us of the company’s naked motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and 790 Adventure.

The new KTM RC 390 is likely to have revised riding ergonomics. The rider’s triangle has been altered to provide a much more relaxed riding position which should prove beneficial for long-distance touring. This also means that the 2021 RC 390 will not be a 100% track-focused motorcycle like the current model.

It is also being speculated that KTM has reworked the main as well as subframe of the 2021 RC 390. The rear end of the forthcoming bike has been tweaked, too. It features a new horizontal taillight. As far as the engine is concerned, the 2021 KTM RC 390 should continue to draw power from the same 373cc single-cylinder mill which will go through some changes to comply to the stricter Euro 5 emission standards. We are also expecting to see similar power and torque output figures - 44 bhp and 35 Nm. The cycle parts of the new RC 390 should remain more or less unchanged, however, KTM has used a new rotor for the front brake.

Considering the fact that the test mule spotted has some kind of a testing device mounted at the rear, the new RC 390 appears to be in the development stages. Therefore, KTM might tinker around with the current set of specifications of the motorcycle.

It is being said that the 2021 KTM RC 390 would be unveiled by the end of this year and should start reaching showrooms in early 2021. This should bring a smile on the faces of the enthusiasts, especially in current difficult times created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

[Source: motorrad-magazin.at]