Kid details Indian-spec Toyota Vellfire in a walkaround video

The Toyota Vellfire has started reaching dealerships in India and will be launched by February 2020. Here's an interesting walkaround video of the Indian-spec Toyota Vellfire, made by young YouTuber Rishabh Rajesh.

In 2019, the Mercedes V-Class was launched in January, followed by the Mercedes V-Class Elite in November. 2020 will begin with the arrival of a mid-size three-row people mover in January, the Kia Carnival, in January. The Toyota Vellfire full-size model will go on sale soon after.

The Toyota Vellfire has already been spotted in India on several occasions, and these unofficial sightings have given us a fair idea about it. It will be brought in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) thanks to the government's relaxed import norms.

The Toyota Vellfire will be available in India in only the Executive Lounge grade. Features like powered tailgate and sliding doors, two sunroofs, three-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting and individual tray tables will be standard on this six-seater. The highlight, of course, will be the two large thrones for the middle row passengers, power-operated ottomans in the middle row, and seats with ventilation and electric-recliner features.

The Toyota Vellfire will be poorly equipped in terms of connectivity features. The biggest letdown of this circa-INR 80 lakh (ex-showroom)-costing MPV will be an aftermarket 7.0-inch infotainment system. Don't expect features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, eSIM, etc. in this one. The middle-row passengers will have two 10.2-inch screens for their entertainment needs.

As for the mechanicals, the Vellfire will employ a 197 PS petrol-electric hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-litre petrol engine which works in conjunction with an electric motor. For the record, it's the full-hybrid system that powers the Lexus NX 300h.

Also Read: Toyota Etios and Etios Liva to be discontinued before April 2020

Select Toyota dealers have already started accepting pre-bookings for the Vellfire. The deliveries will commence by March 2020.