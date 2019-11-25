Toyota Vellfire to be launched in India in early 2020 - Report

India has started to see a lot of action in the luxury people-mover segment which began with the launch of the Mercedes V-Class in January this year and then the V-Class Elite earlier this month. Now, Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to launch the Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV early 2020 launch.

The Toyota Vellfire has already been spotted on several occasions in India. It was first showcased at a private dealers meet and was then again spotted at dealerships later on. It will be launched in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) under the government's new relaxed homologation rules which permits automakers to import up to 2,500 new vehicles every year without the need to homologate them in the country.

The Indian-spec Toyota Vellfire is going to feature ‘Executive Lounge’ package as standard. This will include powered tailgate and sliding doors, two sunroofs, three-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting and individual tray tables. Also part of this package will be two large thrones for the middle row passengers, power-operated ottomans, and seats featuring ventilation and electric-recliner.

The Indian-spec Vellfire may be launched with an aftermarket 7.0-inch infotainment system. It will also be kitted with two 10.2-inch screens for the rear passengers. For the motive force, it will use a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain which utilises a 2.5-litre petrol engine along with an electric motor. It will deliver 197 PS of combined power output. The Lexus NX300h uses the same powerplant.

The Toyota Vellfire will be pitted against the likes of the Mercedes V-class and the recently introduced Mercedes V-Class Elite. Some past reports have suggested that select Toyota dealers have already started taking bookings for the Toyota Vellfire. Its deliveries are reported to commence in March 2020.

[Source: Autocar India]