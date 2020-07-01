In order to capitalize on the size, the success, and the tax benefits provided by the sub-4 metre CMF-A platform in the Renault Kwid, the company had multiple uses for the versatile underpinning planned right from the get-go. After the humble Kwid, came the larger Triber MPV and now a new model is about to be launched. If you wanted all that space but not the extra third row of seats, Renault will also be bringing out a new SUV called Kiger. Based on the same platform and scheduled for launch in October, the new SUV essentially completes Renault’s foray into the most sought-after automotive segments in the Indian market.

The Renault Kiger has already been in its developmental stage for a while, it has even been spotted by keen enthusiasts multiple times over. In its latest sighting, the Kiger was seen with a negligible amount of camouflage applied to its front fascia and this has given us the first real look of its design and proportions. While the front shares quite a few design cues with the Triber MPV and the latest Kwid, it also features unique touches to help it stand apart. The grille gets a two-slat, chrome-plated treatment, with a bold Renault emblem in the middle and flanked by a pair of sleek-looking LED DRLs. Below this, you’ll find a butch front bumper design, which features cube-shaped LED headlamps enclosed within parallelogram-shaped black plastic housings.

Overall, the front features quite a modern and purposeful look. In fact, despite the shared underpinnings, the Kiger manages to look wider and more menacing than the Triber MPV. While earlier test mules had their alloys completely covered with camouflage, the latest versions give us a much clearer picture. The side profile features a steeply raking belt line, complemented by equally sporty 8-spoke alloy wheels. The rear profile will feature edgy, wrap-around tail lights and a pronounced lip in the middle to add an extra dose of sportiness.

The first glimpses of the test mules cabin show that the Kiger could offer features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, and steering mounted audio, telephony & vehicle information controls.

While it is yet to be confirmed, the Renault Kiger is likely to be powered by two versions of the 1.0-litre three-pot unit found in the Triber and Kwid. The first will be the mechanically identical naturally aspirated version putting out 72BHP/96Nm, the second could be a turbocharged version of the same engine with a rumoured output of 95bhp. The former could be paired to a 5-speed MT/5-Speed AMT options, the latter might feature 5-Speed MT/CVT gearbox options.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Kwid (facelift) - First Drive Review

We expect prices of the all-new Renault Kiger to start around INR 5.5 lakh and push up to INR 9 lakh for the top-of-the-line versions. When launched in October, the new SUV will compete against the likes of the Marti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 300.

Image Source - Sprint Wheelz