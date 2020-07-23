Kia Sonet Front Design Revealed In New Official Render

The upcoming Kia Sonet was first introduced in its concept stage at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. After which, the car was caught in multiple spy shots while undergoing developmental testing and we even brought a production-spec render of the Kia Sonet by our artist. Kia Motors has now officially released a new render which showcased how the car would look in its final production form.

As stated by the company, and from clues we get from the new render, the Kia Sonet could end up disrupting the compact SUV segment when it comes to design. While it does carry many family resemblances, the Kia Sonet has been designed for younger buyers from the offset. It will get Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille, with a bold bezel at the bottom and a heavily-sculpted bonnet. The render also shows us the design pattern of the Kia Sonet’s LED DRLs, styled to imitate fangs of an animal. Below this, the Kia Sonet will get an aggressive bumper design with sharp cut outs housing the fog lamps. At the side, we can clearly see the addition of blacked-out ORVMs, a blacked-out roof, silver-plated roof racks and half of what appears to be split-style multi-spoke alloy wheels. While Kia has not shown us any glimpses of how it would look inside, it is safe to say it will carry an appealing design for the cabin as well. Expect features like a large touchscreen system with multiple smartphone connectivity apps, Kia’s UVO connected car software, an air purifier and a sunroof. “As a whole, we believe the new Kia Sonet will be a fantastic SUV with a very compelling and attaching character to our young and young-at-heart, always-connected customers in India and beyond,” said Karm Hadib, Senior VP and Head of Kia Design Centre.

The Kia Sonet will be officially showcased at its Global premiere on August 7 in India. Scheduled for launch during the festive season, the Kia Sonet will be the company’s second made-in-India model. When launched, the all-new Kia Sonet will compete with the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai Venue; including upcoming vehicles like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.