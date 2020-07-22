Hyundai Venue now available with India’s 1st iMT & new Sport trim

The most awarded SUV of 2019-20, Hyundai Venue, is now available with India’s first intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The automobile maker has also introduced a new Sport trim of the country’s first connected SUV.

With its iMT technology, Hyundai is offering its customers a clutch pedal-free drive but with manual gear shift control for a thrilling drive experience that employs just the right facets of power-packed performance on a manual transmission with the seamless comfort of a 2-pedal transmission. The iMT features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). Hyundai’s innovative iMT option is now available with the Venue SX and SX(O) variants along with the new Venue Sport SX and SX(O) trim.

The new Hyundai Venue Sport trim is available with two engine options. There is the Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol BS6 which is capable of producing 120PS of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 171Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm. For the transmission, there is either a 7-speed DCT or the new iMT.

The second engine option with the new Hyundai Venue Sport trim is the 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 which churns out 100PS of maximum power at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. It only comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Venue Sport trim comes with various new features such as paddle shifters, D-cut steering wheel with red stitching, sporty metal pedals, red accents on knobs, and many more. Hyundai has also introduced a new dual-tone Titan Grey colour with a Phantom Black roof with the Venue Sport trim.

The most affordable Hyundai Venue with iMT is the Kappa 1.0L T-GDi Petrol BS6 model that retails at INR 9,99,990* whereas the new Sport trim is available at a starting price of INR 10,20,360*.

Hyundai Venue with iMT - Price Details:

Powertrain Kappa 1.0L T-GDi Petrol BS6 iMT Trim SX SX(O) Price* INR 9,99,990 INR 11,08,500

Hyundai Venue Sport Trim - Price Details:

Powertrain Kappa 1.0L T-GDi Petrol BS6/iMT Kappa 1.0L T-GDi Petrol BS6/7DCT 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel BS6/6MT Trim SX SX(O) SX+ SX SX(O) Price* INR 10,20,360 INR 11,20,900 INR 11,58,400 INR 10,30,700 INR 11,52,700

*Ex-showroom