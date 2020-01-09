Kia Sonet with halogen lights and steel wheels snapped, to debut at Auto Expo 2020

The Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) has once again been spied undergoing test runs in India. This time, the test mule seems to be in a low-spec variant.

The Kia Sonet seen here is equipped with steel wheels and halogen lights. However, full LED headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels should be available in the range-topping variant. The spy shots suggest that LED tail lights could be standard.

Even though the Kia Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, it will have a completely individual design. Spy shots suggest that its proportions will be similar to those of the Kia Seltos, which is a runaway hit in our market with tens of thousands of bookings within half a year from launch. The sub-4 metre SUV should also shake up the established models in the respective segment.

The Kia Sonet will likely be offered with 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol, 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine options in India. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic could be the transmission choices. While Kia theoretically could offer a CVT with the 1.5L petrol engine, it may choose not to do so in order to drive customers to the more expensive 1.0L petrol engine which will be the only one with which the 7-speed DCT will be available. An AWD system won't be available.

The Kia Sonet will be unveiled in a near-production concept version at Auto Expo 2020. It has been officially confirmed to be launched in the second half of 2020. In addition to the Hyundai Venue, it will rival the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon as well, both of which will be introduced in a facelifted avatar at the biennial auto show next month.

[Image Source: motorbeam.com]