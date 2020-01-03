Only in China: Kia Seltos with aircraft-style gear lever featuring digital indicator

The Kia Seltos sold in China, officially known as the (all-new) Kia KX3, was unveiled at the 2019 Guangzhou International Motor Show. While it appears to be same as the India-made version and the South Korea-made version, it is a bit different when it comes to features and specifications.

To start off with, the Kia Seltos manufactured in China is bigger. It is 4,345 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,650 mm. The India-made version is 4,315 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,645 mm tall. The version made in China, just like the version made in South Korea, has a 2,630 mm wheelbase. The version made in India has a 2,610 mm wheelbase. The Chinese SUV misses out on the vertically stacked ice cube fog lamps.

On the inside, the design is nearly identical, but have a closer look and you'll notice a big difference. The sleek gearshift lever offered in the Chinese-spec Kia Seltos is a unique, aircraft-style unit. It is not only more stylish but also more technologically advanced. It has a digital display for the prevailing gear (Park, Neutral, Reverse or Drive). This is the same gearshift lever that's offered in the 2020 Hyundai ix25, and so, we can expect the 2020 Hyundai Creta in India to be equipped with it when it's launched this year.

Another key feature of the Chinese-spec Kia Seltos, which you can check out in the image gallery below, is a panoramic sunroof, and that's likely another world-exclusive. The premium B-SUV is sold with only the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 115 PS of maximum power at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a CVT as standard. The fuel consumption rating is 5.4 km/l/100 km.

The Indian-spec Kia Seltos is made in a slew of mechanical configurations, as listed below:

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.4 km/l

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), CVT, FWD, 16.3 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 20.8 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed AT, FWD, 17.8 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.1 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 7-speed DCT, FWD, 16.2 km/l

The Chinese-spec Kia Seltos is priced from CNY 1,08,800 (INR 11,18,985.15).