2025 Honda Dio With OBD2B-Compliance Launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated 2025 Dio, now OBD2B-compliant and loaded with advanced features to appeal to the youth. Prices for the new Dio start at ₹74,930 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Enhanced Performance and Features

The 2025 Honda Dio is powered by a refined 109.51cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine, delivering 5.85 kW of power and 9.03 Nm of torque. With its Idling Stop System, the scooter is designed for enhanced fuel efficiency and eco-friendly performance.

A standout addition is the 4.2-inch TFT display, offering mileage indicators, a trip meter, an Eco indicator, and a range (distance to empty) feature. The inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port adds convenience for riders on the move.

Stylish Design and Variants

Retaining its sporty and iconic silhouette, the Dio now comes with alloy wheels in the DLX variant for added style. Available in two trims—STD and DLX—the Dio offers five striking color options: Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Price and Availability

Priced from ₹74,930 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2025 Honda Dio is available at HMSI dealerships across India, offering a fresh mix of style, technology, and practicality.