Honda Expands Premium Line-Up in India, Launches New CB650R, CBR650R

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has bolstered its premium motorcycle segment with the introduction of the 2025 editions of the CB650R and CBR650R. Aimed at enthusiasts who seek a balance of performance and style, these models are now open for bookings at Honda BigWing dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2025.

Pricing and Availability

The CB650R is priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the CBR650R comes in at ₹9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can secure their bookings through BigWing dealerships or online via Honda's official website.

Honda CB650R: Minimalist Style Meets Performance

The CB650R showcases Honda's Neo Sports Café design, blending retro charm with modern aggression. It features a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and exposed frame. Available in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, this streetfighter is as stylish as it is functional.

Powered by a 649cc inline-4 engine producing 70 kW and 63 Nm of torque, it offers smooth, linear power delivery paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch. Showa inverted forks, radial-mounted dual-disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS ensure precise handling and safety. The 5.0-inch TFT display, compatible with Honda RoadSync, adds smart connectivity to the mix.

Honda CBR650R: Racing DNA in a Middleweight Package

The CBR650R, a sportbike with Honda’s racing DNA, delivers an aggressive stance and sharp aerodynamics. It comes in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, ensuring a bold presence on the road.

Its 649cc inline-4 engine matches the CB650R’s output and is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control for enhanced traction. The Showa forks, dual 310mm disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS elevate the ride experience. The CBR650R also features a 5.0-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity for calling and navigation.