Kawasaki Z900 Updated for MY2022, Gets a New Colour Option

Kawasaki India has silently updated the Z900 for MY2022. The inline 4-cylinder naked motorcycle is now available in a new colour option - Metallic Spark Black - which is the only paint scheme on offer. As for the pricing, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 will set you back by INR 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the new colour option, no other changes have been made to the Kawasaki Z900. It continues to draw power from the same 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, engine that pumps out 125 PS at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki Z900 carries the brand’s Sugomi styling that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The motorcycle is equipped with a full-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank with shrouds that impart a muscular look, split seats, single side-mounted exhaust, and sporty alloy wheels. The 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster shows a plethora of information and also offers smartphone connectivity via Rideology app. In terms of electronics, there is traction control, 4 riding modes, and 2 power modes. The Kawasaki Z900 comes fitted with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres for that extra grip and traction.

In other news, Kawasaki has revealed the Z900 SE for the international markets last month. The higher-spec model features Ohlins suspension - 41mm USD forks that offer compression as well as rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, a horizontally-linked Ohlins S46 gas-charged shock handles the suspension duties at the back.

Apart from that, the Kawasaki Z900 SE is fitted with Brembo components that offer stronger stopping power and contributes to even more precise control and greater ease of use. The 300 mm Brembo front discs and M4.32 radial-mount monobloc calipers are complemented by a Nissin radial-pump master cylinder with stainless-steel braided lines to deliver greater stopping power and a more linear progression when operating the brake lever.