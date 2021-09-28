2022 Kawasaki Z650RS Revealed, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Killer?

Kawasaki has added a new product in its middleweight range of motorcycles for the international market. Called the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS, it is a retro-modern offering from the Japanese company that is based on the same platform which underpins the Ninja 650 and Z650. Could this be the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 killer?

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS has features that are a mix of retro and modern. For instance, the round headlamp imparts a vintage look, however, it is full-LED and ensures riders get the best illumination and aesthetics possible. Then we have the circular rearview mirrors and a round twin-pod instrument cluster. Even the design and shape of the fuel tank bring in some vintage yet modern feel.

Powering the 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS is the same 649cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that we have seen in the Ninja 650 and Z650. It is capable of delivering 67.3 BHP and 64 Nm. The new Z650RS also has the same hardware as its siblings. The suspension setup includes 41mm telescopic right-side-up forks at the front and a horizontal link monoshock at the back. Similarly, the anchoring duties are handled by twin 300mm front rotors and a single rear rotor with ABS.

Now, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the UK is available at a starting price of GBP 6,039 (INR 6.11 lakh). On the other hand, the 2022 Z650RS starts at GBP 7,549 (INR 7.64 lakh). While there’s a price difference, the Kawasaki tries to justify it by offering more power, better equipment, better quality, and modern technology. It can be a good alternative to the INT 650.

In India, Kawasaki already sells the Ninja 650 and Z650, hence, chances of bringing the 2022 Z650RS are there. However, we are yet to receive any official statement regarding the same. If the RS makes it here, its price will play a crucial role in its survival.