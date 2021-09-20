What Makes 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE Different from Standard Z900?

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE has been recently revealed by the Japanese two-wheeler giant for the global markets. In India, we have the standard Z900 on sale that is available in two colours - Metallic Graphite Grey and Candy Lime Green - and costs INR 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom). So, what makes the SE variant different from the standard model?

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE has subtle changes that make it a higher-spec model and, thus, a better motorcycle overall. The suspension on this variant has been sourced from Ohlins. At the front, there is a pair of 41mm USD forks that offer compression as well as rebound damping and spring preload adjustability.

Also Read: New Ducati Monster India Launch Soon, 111 BHP Naked Bike Teased

At the back, a horizontally-linked Ohlins S46 gas-charged shock handles the suspension duties. It can be adjusted for rebound damping and spring preload. The preload can be tuned via a remote adjuster which makes it easy to alter the settings without tools to suit tandem riding or luggage. The higher-spec suspension setup on the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE should offer increased ride comfort and a superior sense of grip and handling.

Another upgrade that we see in the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE is in the braking department. This variant is fitted with Brembo components that offer stronger stopping power and contributes to even more precise control and greater ease of use. The 300 mm Brembo front discs and M4.32 radial-mount monobloc calipers are complemented by a Nissin radial-pump master cylinder with stainless-steel braided lines to deliver greater stopping power and a more linear progression when operating the brake lever.

Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 Colour Updated for MY2022, Price Remains Unchanged

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE is targeted for the international markets and its arrival here in India is unlikely. This variant in the UK has been priced at GBP 10,749 that converts to INR 10.87 lakh.