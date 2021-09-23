2021 Ducati Monster Launched, Price Range INR 10.99-INR 11.34 Lakh

The 2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India. The new naked motorcycle from the Italian company will be available in two variants - Monster and Monster Plus - and 3 colour options - Ducati Red, Dark Stealth, and Aviator Grey - and fall in the INR 10.99 lakh - INR 11.34 lakh price range.

The 2021 Ducati Monster is powered by a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg. From this new engine, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. To provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding, Ducati has ensured that the new Monster has a strong medium-low range. And for the transmission, there is a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.

The standard electronic equipment on the 2021 Ducati Monster includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. Ducati has also incorporated three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

Following is a detailed variant- and colour-wise price table for your reference.

Model Price Monster Red with Black Wheels INR 10.99 lakh Monster Dark Stealth with Black Wheels INR 11.09 lakh Monster Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels INR 11.09 lakh Monster Plus Red with Black Wheels INR 11.24 lakh Monster Plus Dark Stealth with Black Wheels INR 11.34 lakh Monster Plus Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels INR 11.34 lakh

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The new Monster is a true star for everyone at Borgo Panigale. A brand name that has marked the history of Ducati like few others, by becoming our best-selling model ever as Ducati has sold more than 350,000 motorcycles since the Monster was first introduced in 1993. The new Monster is a completely new bike, designed to be more sporty, light, and easy to ride, to make it accessible to new riders as well as to ones that are more experienced. Globally, we have had a terrific response for the new Monster and I am confident that it will be a hit amongst the riding community in India as it perfectly suits our riding conditions as a naked, light Ducati that is just fun!”

All prices are ex-showroom