Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with Yoshimura exhaust screams at the dyno [Video]

As we've known for several weeks now, Kawasaki has customised a stock Ninja ZX-25R to replicate the bike’s race version. The modified quarter-litre motorcycle with a full-system Yoshimura exhaust goes on a dyno run.

You can listen to the stock exhaust note of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in a recent video in which the World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team took the 250 cc motorbike out for a few laps at the Jerez race track. Even in the stock specifications, the Ninja ZX-25R has a good exhaust note, something that you’d expect from an in-line 4-cylinder engine. However, with a full-system Yoshimura exhaust, the sound of the motorcycle changes completely.

It can be seen in the video that the modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with the Yoshimura exhaust system is strapped down for a dyno test. As the quarter-litre motorcycle is fired up, we’re greeted with the growling idle exhaust note. After giving the bike a few revs, the technician begins the testing. The throttle of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is pinned while the gears are being shifted from 1st to 6th and the motorcycle literally screams. Undoubtedly, the modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with the full-system Yoshimura exhaust is much louder than the stock bike.

Apart from having the Yoshimura exhaust, the modified Ninja ZX-25R has some aftermarket parts from Sniper such as the clip-on handlebars, foldable front brake lever and lever protector, foldable clutch lever and lever protector and racing rear sets. The stock body panels and few other parts of the motorcycle have been replaced with the carbon-fibre units from A-TECH.

The highly anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to break cover on 4 April 2020 in Indonesia. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer had to postpone the launch.

In other news, rumour has it that Kawasaki could be working on a Vulcan H2 supercharged cruiser.