The Team Green had been releasing engaging Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R videos to maintain the hype around the quarter-litre motorcycle. In one of the recent videos, Kawasaki has revealed some new features of the upcoming Ninja ZX-25R.

In the video, the World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team took the 250 cc Ninja ZX-25R out for a few laps at the Jerez race track. The bike seems to be in a complete stock condition. It even has rearview mirrors installed, which serve no purpose in a racing environment. As Jonathan goes around the circuit, we can hear the screaming exhaust note of the in-line 4-cylinder quarter-litre engine.

The video also lists some new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R features. The bike has a centre RAM air intake similar to what we have seen in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. While we did know that the 250 cc Ninja has USD front forks, Kawasaki didn’t reveal the make of these forks until now. The set of front forks consists of 37 mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks. And the shock absorption duties at the rear are handled by the horizontal back-link. To provide maximum grip, the Ninja ZX-25R has radial tyres, although their sizes still remain unknown.

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is a quarter-litre in-line 4-cylinder engine which is expected to produce over 45 PS of power. This mill has electronic throttle valves for outright performance. The Ninja ZX-25R also has two riding modes - full and low. As the name suggests, in the Full riding mode, all the power of the motorcycle will be present for the rider’s disposal whereas, in the Low riding mode, the power output will be reduced to some extent.

In other news, the Team Green had recently slapped on a full-system Yoshimura exhaust on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R and recorded it on camera.