BS6 Kawasaki Z650 launched, priced at INR 5.94 lakh - IAB Report

26/05/2020
The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 has been launched in India. The BS6-compliant middleweight naked streetfighter costs INR 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it INR 25,000 more expensive than the BS4 version.

Kawasaki Z650 Action Shot
In terms of styling, the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 has a more aggressive front end thanks to the sharper Sugomi design.

BS6 Kawasaki Z650 Features

One of the main features of the new BS6 Z650 is the 4.3-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster which supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app. Customers can connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and use several telephony functions and much more. The Japanese company offers the same instrument cluster in the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

In terms of styling, the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 has a more aggressive front end thanks to the sharper Sugomi design. It reminds us of the mighty Kawasaki Z H2. The Z650 also gets new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which promise to provide better grip, with the latest update. Some of the other key features of the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 include:

  • LED headlamps
  • 120 mm and 160 mm wide front and rear tyre respectively
  • 41 mm telescopic front forks with 125 mm of travel
  • Pre-load adjustable horizontal back-link with 130 mm of travel
  • Dual semi-floating 300 mm front petal discs
  • Single 220 mm rear disc

BS6 Kawasaki Z650 Specs

Kawasaki has implemented certain changes in the intake and exhaust system of the Z650 to make it comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The 649 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine of the BS6 Z650 produces 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 64 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 6,700 rpm. The powerplant is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

BS6 Kawasaki Z650 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length2,115 mm
Width765 mm
Height1,065 mm
Wheelbase1,410 mm
Ground clearance130 mm
Seat height790 mm
Kerb weight191 kg
Fuel tank capacity15 litres

Kawasaki Z650 Instrument Cluster
The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 is available in only a single colour option - Metallic Spark Black.

Kawasaki Z650 - Image Gallery

