A Kawasaki Vulcan H2 has come up in the rumour mill. A supercharged cruiser motorcycle could be under development at Kawasaki, as per a report from Young-Machine.

It seems that the Japanese two-wheeler giant Kawasaki plans to add at least one supercharged motorcycle in each of its product categories. It started with the Kawasaki Ninja H2 in the supersport segment, a model that is available in many variants. Then we had the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE for the sports touring. Last year, Team Green unveiled the Kawasaki Z H2 in the naked segment. Now, as per the aforementioned report, Kawaski could be working on a supercharged cruiser called the Vulcan H2.

The Kawasaki Vulcan H2 could have a single-seat setup. Its front end could be borrowed from the Kawasaki Z H2 that has the Sugomi design language which stands out of the crowd. We aren’t too optimistic about the looks of the supercharged Vulcan H2 seen in the renderings here. It is quite obvious that to accommodate a supercharged engine in the Vulcan H2, Kawasaki would need to come up with a redesigned frame and chassis.

As of now, there’s no official information regarding the Kawasaki Vulcan H2. However, it is being said that the supercharged cruiser is under development and it would take around 1-3 years for the Japanese brand to reveal the final product. If that’s the case, then more details about the motorcycle should come out within a year or so.

In India, we have the Kawasaki Vulcan S listed on the company’s official website. It has a BS4-compliant 649 cc parallel-twin engine which puts out 61 PS and 63 Nm. Kawasaki is in the process of launching its BS6 models in our country. The Team Green has launched the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650, BS6 Kawasaki W800, Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 and BS6 Kawasaki Z650 so far. A BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle is expected to be launched, too.