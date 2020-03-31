Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race version officially revealed

While the anticipation around the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R's launch continues to grow, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race version has been officially revealed for Japan. The new race bike will be used for the company's One-Make Racing Championship.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R's launch has been indefinitely postponed because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Its race version will use the same 250 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that has made it so popular among the enthusiasts. But since it is a race-spec model, Kawasaki has added many custom parts that will make the motorcycle go faster on a race track.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race version features a blacked-out bodywork. However, Kawasaki left the green honeycomb graphics on the fairing intact. The racing cowl, seat cowl, and the race tank pad comes from a company called A-TEC. Showa is taking care of the suspension duties. The tyres have been sourced from Dunlop. Other brands whose parts have been used in the Ninja ZX-25R race version include BEET, RK and SNIPER.

Kawasaki says that it plans to conduct One-Make Racing Championship for the Ninja ZX-25R in Japan starting in 2021. It will be open for experienced as well as beginner riders. The company is also considering organising a demo race later this year. The whole point of this is to encourage customers to experience and enjoy other forms of motorcycling rather than street riding.

Considering the insane 4-cylinder high-revving engine that the ZX-25R possesses, it would be sheer fun to ride this motorcycle even in the factory form. With all the custom parts installed, the race version should unlock the true potential of the motorcycle and make it more potent and suitable for track use.

Talking about One-Make Racing Championships, TVS, Honda and Suzuki conduct such events in India. We would love to see other companies like Kawasaki also stepping into the game. This would provide more options for racing enthusiasts in the country to hone their skills, show their talents and perhaps move up the ladder in this field.

