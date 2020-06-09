The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R price has been revealed. Pre-bookings for the monstrous 250 cc in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle have commenced internationally.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with its 4-cylinder in-line screamer, which carries the DNA of the very tempting Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the mighty litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand. That converts to a whopping INR 7,84,766 or INR 7.85 lakh! That’s a lot of money for a 250 cc motorcycle, don’t you think? The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R deliveries in the country are scheduled to commence in December this year.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to be launched in Indonesia, its first market, on 4 April 2020. However, the Japanese two-wheeler giant had to indefinitely postpone the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the recent reports, the quarter-litre Ninja is now expected to be introduced in the Southeast Asian country in July-August this year. However, the price of the motorcycle in its first market is still unknown.

Kawasaki still hasn’t revealed the official specifications of the Ninja ZX-25R. Following are some of the confirmed details of the bike:

Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks

Horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension

Quickshifter

ABS

Power modes

Traction control

Aluminium swingarm

High-tensile steel chassis developed with learnings from the Ninja H2

Radially mounted monobloc calliper with dual-pistons

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

Full-LED lighting

Clip-on handlebars

RAM air intake

Radial tyres

In March, Kawasaki had revealed the Ninja ZX-25R race version. The new race bike will be used for the brand’s One-Make Racing Championship which is expected to commence in Japan in 2021. Kawasaki is also considering organising a demo race later this year.