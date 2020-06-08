Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R to be launched in Indonesia soon - Report

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will be launched in Indonesia soon. The quarter-litre in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle is expected to be introduced in the Southeast Asian country in July-August this year.

There are no two ways about the fact that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year. Ever since it made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, enthusiasts have been keenly waiting for the bike to be launched.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to be introduced in Indonesia on 4 April 2020. However, the Japanese two-wheeler giant had to postpone the launch indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as things are slowly getting back to normal, Kawasaki Indonesia is preparing to launch the Ninja ZX-25R in July-August this year, the latest media reports say.

Kawasaki is planning to increase the production of the Ninja ZX-25R by September to make up for the lost time because of the COVID-19. The initial lot of the motorcycle, however, is expected to be smaller than what it was originally planned. As far as the price is concerned, there hasn’t been any official announcement yet, but earlier it had been anticipated that the Ninja ZX-25R would cost around IDR 64 million (INR 3.45 lakh).

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R new features revealed [Video]

Since officially announcing the postponement of the Ninja ZX-25R launch in Indonesia, Kawasaki has kept the fans engaged by releasing interesting videos of the quarter-litre motorcycle. In one of the videos, the company has completely modified the stock Ninja ZX-25R to replicate the bike’s race version. Several customised parts have been installed. The clip-on handlebars, foldable front brake lever and lever protector, foldable clutch lever and lever protector, racing rear sets are from Sniper whereas the stock body panels and few other parts of the motorcycle have been replaced with the carbon-fibre units from A-TECH. A full-system Yoshimura exhaust has also been slapped on.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: kojintekibikematome.blog.jp]