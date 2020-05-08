Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R modified to resemble the race version [Video]

Kawasaki revealed the Ninja ZX-25R race version in March this year. Now, the Team Green has modified a stock Ninja ZX-25R to resemble the race version and the entire act has been recorded on camera.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in the video has already been fitted with a Yoshimura full-system exhaust and some aftermarket parts from Sniper such as the clip-on handlebars, foldable front brake lever and lever protector, foldable clutch lever and lever protector, racing rear sets. Now, the technicians are replacing the stock body panels and few other parts of the motorcycle with the carbon-fibre units from A-TECH.

The Ninja ZX-25R is totally stripped off and then the technicians install the A-Tech carbon-fibre body panels one by one. They start with the rear seat cowl and then move on to the headlight assembly. Since this kit is purely meant for track use, the carbon-fibre headlight assembly doesn’t have any cutouts to accommodate the headlamps.

Moving forward, the technicians fit the front fairing, fuel tank, chain cover, and front fender. The last step is to apply the graphics and stickers that include the green honeycomb pattern on the front fairing, the ‘ZX-25R’ sticker, and decals of some of the other brands whose parts Kawasaki has used in the original Ninja ZX-25R race version.

This modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is not an exact replica of the race version but it surely looks dope!

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R hits the dyno [Video]

With the Ninja ZX-25R race version, Kawasaki plans to conduct One-Make Racing Championship in Japan starting in 2021. It will be open for experienced as well as beginner riders. The Japanese company is also considering organising a demo race later this year. The whole point of this is to encourage customers to experience and enjoy other forms of motorcycling rather than street-racing on their Ninja ZX-25R.