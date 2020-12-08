Kawasaki revives brand Meguro with the launch of Meguro K3 in Japan

The new Kawasaki Meguro K3 has been launched in Japan. The retro-styled motorcycle is based on the company’s W800 model. With the introduction of the Meguro K3, Kawasaki has revived one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Established in 1937, Meguro sold a decent number of motorcycles in its initial days. However, things went south for the company at the end of World War II, and it was fully acquired by Kawasaki. It is said that before Meguro vanished from the motorcycle market in the 1960s, its T1 Senior; a 650cc parallel-twin machine, inspired Kawasaki to develop the retro-styled W series of motorbikes.

This explains the drastic similarities between the new Meguro K3 and Kawasaki W800. Both the motorcycles are almost identical to each other. For the Meguro K3, Kawasaki has used beautifully and differently designed logos. Also, the bike has an exclusive white pinstriping detail on the fuel tank and seat. The engine here is the familiar 773cc parallel-twin air-cooled unit which produces 52 hp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki is asking JPY 12,76,000 (INR 9 lakh) for the new Meguro K3. For now, the classic motorcycle has been launched only in Japan. It is unknown at the moment whether Kawasaki will introduce the Meguro K3 in other international markets or not. Considering that we already have the Kawasaki W800 on sale here in India, the arrival of Meguro K3 in our country is highly unlikely.

In other news, to lure in customers and clear the 2020 stock, Kawasaki India is offering attractive year-end discounts of up to INR 50,000 on select models, including the W800. These discounts are valid only from 1 Dec to 31 Dec and based on first-come-first-serve criteria.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.