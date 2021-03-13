Jeep's Suzuki Jimny-sized e-SUV Rendered

Suzuki Jimny has recorded respectable sales figures after being launched in its fourth-gen rendition. The compact off-roader is highly-loved by enthusiasts around the world. Impressed with its success, now other automakers are also planning to follow this same trail of introducing a compact and capable off-roader in the market. Well, it seems like Jeep is going to be the first one of all. As reported by other media outlets, the American carmaker is developing an entry-level SUV, which will be smaller than the brand’s current entry-level offering – Renegade and will be slightly larger than the Suzuki Jimny. In case you are wondering, how the new entry-level Jeep SUV will look like, don’t worry, as here’s a digital rendering of Jeep’s upcoming entry-level SUV.

The above rendering is the artwork of Avarvarii, and it does look quite cool. The entry-level Jeep SUV dons a boxy design theme in this rendering. It gets a Renegade-inspired radiator grille at the front. The bumper also looks chunky, but the design is rather conservative. Around the sides, the boxy silhouette is apparent. However, the most interesting bit here is the 5-door layout, which puts it up as a winner against its 3-door rival.

Also, the fender-mounted turn indicators look appealing, and so is the case with the square-ish wheel arches. The roof panels seem to be inspired by the bigger Wrangler, and they can be removed when required. The boxy theme used for the windows adds some more ruggedness to the overall design, along with the use of black door handles and exposed door hinges. The cladding runs across the length and lends it a tough SUV DNA.

Talking of its underpinnings, the new entry-level Jeep will sit on a PSA platform, which is also used on the Fiat 500X and DS3 Crossback. As a result, it will come with an electric powertrain as well. Although, rumours suggest that the entry-level Jeep will only be offered as an EV only with a WLTP-certified range of 332 km. It is likely to borrow the powertrain from the DS3 Crossback itself, which comes with a 136 Hp electric motor that puts out 260 Nm of peak torque.

A set of petrol and diesel engines are likely to be a part of the powertrain choices. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Jimny-rival from American carmaker will be the smallest car in its lineup. It won’t be as small as the Suzuki Jimny, but it will not measure any longer than 4 meters. While there’s no official statement from Jeep yet, the upcoming Jeep SUV is expected to reach the showroom floors by late 2022.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.