2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Release Date Revealed, Teased

A lot of speculations and false-alarms later, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will finally make its debut on Thursday, March 11. And to help the aficionados whet their appetite, the carmaker has released a teaser video that gives a peek at the lights and the grille of the upcoming model.

From what can be made out in the aforementioned video, the signature 7-slat grille of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will have the same detailing that was earlier seen in the spy images of the test mules. However, the styling feature on the production model is different from the vertical chrome lines we saw on the Grand Wagoneer concept. Akin to the design study, the production model will have the name ‘Wagoneer’ written at the top of the chrome grille, but the letterings will be a tad closer to each other than what we saw on the concept.

In fact, even the front lights seem to be a bit different from what we saw on the design study. The short video clip reveals that the fog lamps comprise three elements each instead of the LED bars we saw in September last year. Overall, however, the aesthetics of the Ram 1500-based SUV won’t be too different from those of the concept. The upcoming premium flagship from Jeep will lock horns with some established rivals, including the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. And no, much to the disappoint of some, the new model won’t feature retro wood panelling that was a signature styling element of the original Wagoneer.

It is worth mentioning here that the original SJ Grand Wagoneer was first sold in the 1960s and the last model was built to 1991. The iconic SUV has even featured in popular shows like "The Good Wife" and "Breaking Bad". For the uninitiated, the Wagoneer enjoys the kind of image the first-generation Ford Bronco or Toyota Land Cruisers of the yore are so well-known for. To give you a rough idea, prices of a well-maintained Grand Wagoneer of 1984-1991 vintage can go over USD 40,000 today.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will likely cost up to USD 100,000 for the top trim levels. The new model will hit the US market this summer.

