Jawa Classic & Jawa 42 deliveries for Feb & March delayed, same expected for April

Classic Legends has announced that the supply disruptions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the company hard. The company says that the deliveries of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two models for orders placed in February and March have been delayed. It expects the same is for the April 2020 orders.

Classic Legends sources various parts and components for its motorcycles from China. For example, the company is indirectly dependent on the Chinese manufacturers for NIKASIL coating, the LCD panel in the speedometer, etc. Also, the brand’s component suppliers located in India are in various stages of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Jawa motorcycles have a strong waitlist of customers, there was a negligible inventory of components from suppliers as parts were used to produce motorcycles as soon as they arrived. All of this has impacted the company’s production schedules as well as the deliveries.

To compensate for the current shut down of operations, Classic Legends has said when the current COVID-19 situation will normalise, it is expecting to increase the production capacity of its Pithamput plant to 10,000 motorcycles per month. This will help the company to provide quicker deliveries and reduce the waiting period for new customers. The brand will share the updates regarding the delivery timelines for all of its models once there is clarity about the ongoing scenario.

The Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two have received an overwhelming response from the enthusiasts since launch in the country in November 2018. So much so that within a month, the company had to pull down the order books by announcing that the bikes were sold out till September 2019. Even today, both these motorcycles have a long waitlist period ranging from 6-11 months across major cities!

The Jawa Classic BS6 and Jawa Forty Two BS6 were launched in the country earlier this month. The Classic BS6 is available at a starting price of INR 1.73 lakh*, whereas the Forty Two BS6' prices start at INR 1.60 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom