Jawa Perak-Inspired Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber Rendered

Taking inspiration from the handsome Jawa Perak, an automotive artist has created a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber rendering. The bike in the digital portrait contains eye-catching design elements. They change the appearance of the motorcycle making it look quite different from its original avatar.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber rendering is the work of an automotive artist that goes by the name “nomadic__16__design” on Instagram. We can see in the picture that the fuel tank and side panels have been carried forward from the stock motorcycle. Even the handlebar, headlamp and front blinkers have been left unchanged. We can also spot the windscreen that’s available as an optional accessory with the Meteor 350.

Perhaps, the most attractive element of this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber rendering is the single seat. It suits the theme of the motorcycle brilliantly and reminds us of the Jawa Perak. In fact, the portion of the frame below the seat also resembles that of the Perak. Moving towards the rear, there’s a small, round taillamp fitted on top of the rear fender. However, we don’t see any blinkers at the back. Even the number plate holder isn’t present. Perhaps, it’s located on the left side of the bike.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber rendering has wire-spoke wheels using knobby tyres. We think that they are overkill here and a pair of road-focused tyres would have made more sense. Don’t you think? Apart from that, the front fender has been shortened to make the motorcycle look sportier. Even though the engine here is the same unit that we would find in an original Meteor, the single, side-mounted, up-swept exhaust appears to have been borrowed from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or GT 650. Perhaps, a low-slug, straight-pipe would have suited better for this rendering.

Overall, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Bobber edition is a head-turner. We wonder what would an actual bobber version of the Meteor look like. Do you like this rendering? Drop a comment below and let us know.

