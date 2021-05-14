Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Looks Dashing in Custom Glossy Black Colour

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the potential to charm people with its retro-modern looks. While the front end is maintained by a round headlamp with circumferential LED DRL, the rear end is kept busy thanks to an old-school circular taillamp. And even though the motorcycle is available in various shades, a glossy black paint scheme is missing. Royal Enfield should have added this livery in the Meteor’s colour palette as it would have been a killer colour option. Don’t believe us? Well, check out this particular model.

In the pictures here, that have been shared by “_bee___kay_” on Instagram, we have a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that has been painted in glossy black colour. And we must say that the Honda H’ness CB350 rival looks dashing in this outfit. Since the Meteor already has a blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, and side panels, giving its fuel tank a glossy black treatment enhanced the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

We also like the stickering that has been done on the fuel tank. There’s a simple “Royal Enfield” logo and two vertical silver lines perpendicular to it. This arrangement reminds us of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650’s Black Magic colour option. Unfortunately, it is no longer a part of the cafe racer’s colour palette for MY2021.

This Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in custom glossy black colour option reminds us how a simple change can transform the look of your motorcycle. We find the motorcycle to be elegant and sporty at the same time. What are your views about it? Let us know in the comments below. Also, share with us the colour of your motorcycle if you are a Meteor owner.

In other news, production of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic and other RE models have been temporarily halted. The company has decided to shut down its plants in Chennai considering the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the entire country.

