New Jawa Perak teaser hints at the commencement of deliveries soon

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, launched the new Jawa Perak in India in November last year for INR 1.94 lakh*. The company opened its order books for the bobber-styled motorcycle in January 2020 and promised to start the deliveries from 2 April. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the brand’s operations and hence, the Jawa Perak deliveries were indefinitely delayed.

In May, Jawa announced that it has resumed its retail operations in the country as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. The company had also said that it would increase the production capacity of its Pithamput plant to 10,000 motorcycles per month and is optimistic to provide quicker deliveries and lesser waiting period for new customers.

This hinted that the Jawa Perak deliveries could commence soon, however, nothing was confirmed by the firm. Now, Jawa has released a new teaser on its social media channels which lead us to believe that the company is finally ready to start the deliveries of one of the highly-awaited motorcycles of the year, the Jawa Perak.

The new Jawa Perak teaser does not reveal the exact details regarding the deliveries of the single-seater bobber, however, it is being anticipated that the customers would start receiving their new Peraks from as early as next week.

The Jawa Perak uses a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC set up. It has been tuned to churn out 30.4 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. As far as the design is concerned, the Perak flaunts its bobber-styling looks with pride. Features such a single-piece seat, round headlamp and taillamp, gorgeous paint job, bar-end mirrors can be found on the motorcycle.

In other news, the 18th International Jawa Day was celebrated on the second Sunday of July virtually keeping the safety of the Jawa Kommuniti and others as the top-most priority.