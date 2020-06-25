Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced - IAB Report

The Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners have been announced. They will get an opportunity to intern with the company’s design team at its headquarters.

The Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest was held between 29 April and 3rd May 2020 in an effort to enhance community engagement and keep spirits up during the Covid-19 lockdown. Jawa aficionados were invited to share custom concepts of Jawa motorcycles via sketches or 3D renders on official social platforms of the company. Several entries were received and all of them were both brilliant and detail-oriented, making it truly difficult to pick a winner.

A panel of judges including the Classic Legend’s executives and design team picked up the winners of the Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest. Soheil Kalarickal, an art director from Bangalore, topped the scoreboard for his reimagined Jawa 42 that is a mix of brat and cafe racer style.

Milind Solanki’s Cockatrice bagged the 1st runner-up position. Milind is an architect from Surat and gave the Jawa a classical adventure touring twist. Shri Lohar, a polytechnic graduate from Belgaum, used a Jawa 42 and added a minimalistic sports-scrambler touch to the bodywork.

The winner will get a custom hand-painted commemorative Jawa fuel tank while all three on the podium will be awarded signed copies of “The Forever Bike” coffee table book by Adil Jal Darukhanawala that details out the journey of Jawa brand and its motorcycles over nine decades.

But that’s not all for the winners! All three will also get an opportunity to intern with the company’s design team at its headquarters and a chance to turn their design concepts into reality. Classic Legends has offered this internship to enable these budding designers to hone their skills in terms of design as well as fabrication techniques.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.