Jawa Perak bookings open at 6 PM today, booking amount revealed

Jawa Motorcycles has revealed that the deposit amount for the Jawa Perak bookings will be INR 10,000. The company will start taking bookings for the upcoming motorcycle at 6 PM today.

The Jawa Perak is one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India right now. It was priced at INR 1,89,000 (ex-showroom) originally, but the retail price has since been revised to INR 1,94,500. Even then, it’s still the most affordable bobber-style motorcycle in India and thus maintains a high desirability factor.

To differentiate the Jawa Perak further from the Jawa and Jawa 42 apart from the bobber style, Jawa Motorcycles has fitted it with a bigger and more potent engine. It's a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC unit that produces 30 BHP and 31 Nm of torque. This engine is BS-VI compliant and linked to a 6-speed transmission.

The Jawa Perak’s engine is essentially a bigger version of the Jawa and Jawa 42’s shared engine, albeit with a larger stroke (81 mm instead of 76 mm). For reference, the latter is a BS-IV compliant 293 cc unit developing 27 BHP and 28 Nm of torque. It is also paired with a 6-speed transmission.

The Jawa Perak’s length, width and height are yet to be revealed. At the moment, the only dimensions that have been officially revealed are the seat height and wheelbase, which are 750 mm and 1,485 mm respectively. The single-seat motorcycle tips the scale at 179 kg and can carry 14 litres of petrol in one go.

Built on a double cradle tubular frame, the Jawa Perak features a telescopic hydraulic fork at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear for the suspension duties. For it's a bobber-style motorcycle, it boasts wider tyres (compared to the other two Jawa models) - 100/90-18 at the front and 140/70-17 at the rear. 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes with floating callipers provide the stopping power as standard. Also standard is a dual-channel ABS.

Jawa Motorcycles will begin delivering the Jawa Perak on 2 April 2020.