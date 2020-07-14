The second Sunday of July every year is celebrated as the International Jawa Day which usually witnesses the gathering of thousands of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles across the country and the globe. However, this year, due to the current Covid-19 situation, the 18th International Jawa Day was celebrated virtually keeping the safety of the Jawa Kommuniti and others as the top-most priority.

The digital celebration of the 18th International Jawa Day was a one-of-a-kind event which involved around 3 lakh people who became a part of the two-hour-long live cast. Members from the major Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycle Clubs of our country took the mantle of organising the virtual event, bringing together Kommuniti members not just from clubs in India but also countries like Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, USA, Vietnam and Cuba.

The live stream on the 18th International Jawa Day consisted of veteran Kommuniti riders come together on a common platform to reminisce their experiences about previous Jawa Day celebrations, long rides, and friendly banter that connects them as Jawa riders. The platform also engaged female riders with a dedicated segment with the participants telling encouraging stories about women in motorcycling. The session honoured the ‘ustaads’, technicians who have kept the Jawa motorcycles of the past running perfectly over the years.

In keeping with the tradition, the organising panel of the show hosted contests on social media platforms to engage with the Kommuniti. The contests witnessed a lively response from avid Jawa and Yezdi riders and followers. Categories included best-dressed rider, picture of a bike in an unexpected location, best 90-second video, picture of a ride with a public message regarding traffic rules, a recreation of old pictures in a collage with year mentioned, and many more.

The 18th International Jawa Day also saw higher active participation from new Jawa owners. The Kommuniti spirit among them is on a rise and it reflected in the new clubs as well as the older ones who all came together to celebrate this event.