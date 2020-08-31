Jawa electric motorcycle imagined - IAB Rendering

Thanks to Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, for bringing the Jawa brand back to life. Currently, there are three motorcycles in the company’s product line-up for the Indian market - the Jawa Classic, Forty Two, and Perak. While all of them have been successful in finding a place in the hearts of the enthusiasts because of their classic appearance and heritage, Classic Legends has been working on a new project that’s going to be the most advanced Jawa ever - a Jawa electric motorcycle.

The Jawa electric motorcycle seems to be in the early stages of development and not many details are known. It is being speculated that Classic Legends would like to ensure that the Jawa electric motorcycle sticks to the company’s roots, at least when it comes to the aesthetics. As a result, we would not be surprised if the Jawa electric motorcycle borrows the retro styling cues from the brand’s conventional petrol-powered motorcycles including the Classic, Forty Two, and Perak. Based on this, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering of the Jawa electric motorcycle.

It can be seen in the rendering that the Jawa electric motorcycle carries a massive battery pack in place of the ICE. The housing of the battery pack looks quite good-looking thanks to the horizontal flowing lines. The rear wheel hub is different from the one which we see in the petrol-powered Jawa Forty Two. It is likely to accommodate the motor inside it. The rest of the motorcycle continues to flaunt its classic visuals such as spoke wheels, vintage seat, retro-styled blinkers, and round headlight.

Jawa might use a full-digital instrument cluster in its electric motorcycle to display all the necessary information to the user. The company would also provide a dedicated charger that can also be seen in the rendered image. It’s an oval-shaped unit with a vertical light, perhaps, to show the charging levels.

Also Read: Jawa Perak to come with specifically-built CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres

We hope you liked our Jawa electric motorcycle rendering. Let us know about your opinions in the comments. We are expecting to learn more about the e-bike from Classic Legends in the future. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest updates on Jawa and other two-wheelers.