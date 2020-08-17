Here’s how Jawa celebrated India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

On 15th August 2020, India celebrated its 74th Independence Day. Several motorcycle companies marked the momentous occasion by carrying out different activities/campaigns for their customers. For example, some brands announced attractive schemes and special offers curated only for this period. Jawa also celebrated the 74th Independence Day in its own flair. The company paid tribute to the armed forces of the nation by showcasing the first episode of a series on experiences encountered during its Punjab Da Tor ride that occurred earlier this year.

The first film in the series pays tribute to the jawans of the Border Security Force posted along the Punjab border. The episode traces the first day of the ride, aptly termed as ‘The Battlefield Trail’, which saw 35 Jawa Nomads on their Jawa motorcycles traverse the routes along the border in Punjab and visit three active border posts to witness a day in a soldier’s life, getting to know them better.

No journey to India's this region is complete without a visit to the Attari – Wagah Border to witness the ceremonial Change of Guards and the patriotism in the air all around. As a tribute to the ever-vigilant men who guard our borders, Jawa, along with BSF, unveiled a statue of the Border Man at Attari.

The film is the company’s tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. It offers homage to the sacrifices made by the brave men in uniform who work round the clock to keep our borders safe and freedom intact.

In other news, Jawa has announced a Roadside Assistance (RSA) programme for its customers in India. Owners of all the 3 models including Jawa Classic, Jawa Perak, and Jawa Forty Two can benefit from the RSA programme by paying an annual fee of INR 1,050.

The Jawa Roadside Assistance programme includes the following services:

Towing facility - free of charge for 100km from the location of the breakdown

Roadside repair

Puncture repair

Fuel assistance

Lost key retrieval

Also, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, who resurrected the Jawa brand with the launch of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles in India in 2018, is said to be developing a Jawa electric motorcycle in-house.