Jawa electric motorcycle under development - Report

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, resurrected the Jawa brand with the launch of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles in India in 2018. The company also introduced the bobber-styled Jawa Perak in the country in November last year. Now, as per the latest reports, Classic Legends is working on a brand-new Jawa electric motorcycle.

It is being said that Classic Legends is developing a Jawa electric motorcycle in-house. The project is being carried out independently even though Mahindra & Mahindra Group is a majority stakeholder of the company. However, since Mahindra has rich experience when it comes to electric vehicles and the technology behind them, Classic Legends would use some of that knowledge in the development of the Jawa electric motorcycle.

Classic Legends is also focussing on making the Jawa electric motorcycle as localised as possible. However, as with the case of electric vehicles, some parts and components cannot be sourced locally. For example, the battery cells and possibly even the battery management system need to be imported.

While details regarding the design of the Jawa electric motorcycle remain a mystery as of now, we would not be surprised if it borrows the retro styling cues from the company’s conventional petrol-powered motorcycles including the Classic, Forty Two, and Perak. However, there is no doubt that the upcoming electric Jawa will be the most advanced Jawa ever.

In other news, the Jawa Perak deliveries will commence from today (20 July 2020) onwards across the country. During the nationwide lockdown, the company’s product team worked on the 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the motorcycle and managed to squeeze out a few more Newton-metres. So earlier, the Jawa Perak used to have 31Nm of torque but now it has 32.74Nm of peak torque. The power output, however, remains the same at 30.4PS.