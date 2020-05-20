A Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was towed by a Jaguar F-Pace and carried around town recently, putting up quite a roadshow. It was a promotional activity carried out by Royal Enfield Latvia.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is indeed a popular motorcycle in overseas markets as well. Since its inception, the twin-cylinder motorbike has developed quite a fan following. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need any kind of promotions. It does, so that it can grow its fan base and bring in even better sales numbers for the company, especially in present difficult times when the world has been struck drastically by COVID-19.

Royal Enfield Latvia organised a promotional activity for the Interceptor 650 in which it towed the retro-styled motorbike by a Jaguar F-Pace for a roadshow. Royal Enfield enclosed an Orange Interceptor 650 in a packaging similar to that of a collectible diecast model. The bike inside the box wasn’t a scale model but an actual one.

In Latvia, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 cost EUR 6,850 (INR 5.68 lakh). There’s also a modified Interceptor 650 on sale via the brand’s dealership. It is called the Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler. It has been created by Moto Classic House specifically for Royal Enfield Latvia. It costs EUR 9,380 (INR 7.77 lakh) and is limited to only 10 units.

Apart from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Latvia also sells the Himalayan and Classic 500 (Battle Green). The latter, like all other 500 cc Royal Enfield bikes, has been discontinued in India.

In other news, Royal Enfield is planning to introduce new convenience features for its upcoming bikes. The Chennai-based company will provide Bluetooth connectivity and navigation in its future products.

