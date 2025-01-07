BYD is gearing up to introduce the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India by Q1 2025, with its debut scheduled for the Bharat Mobility Expo on January 17. This will mark BYD's fourth offering in the Indian market, joining the Atto 3, Seal, and eMax MPV.

The Sealion 7 boasts a sleek coupe-like design with sweptback LED headlamps, flared wheel arches, and a wraparound LED taillight setup connected by an LED light bar. Inside, it features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and premium amenities like heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker audio system.

The BYD Sealion 7 offers RWD and AWD options with two battery configurations. The RWD variant delivers 308 BHP and 380 Nm with a range of 482 km (82.5 kWh battery), while the AWD versions produce 523 BHP and 690 Nm, offering a range of up to 502 km (91.3 kWh battery).

