The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only lifestyle pickup of its kind currently on sale in India. It perhaps brings together practicality and capability like no other vehicle in India. Naturally, given its unique character, the Isuzu D-Max is a very popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene. While you will find numerous tastefully modified examples of the Isuzu D-Max in our country, we bet none of them are quite as wild as the one here in this rendering.

This rendering of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been created by Zephyr Designz and uploaded on his Instagram handle. The D-Max has been completely overhauled in this rendering with the most striking feature obviously being those massive tank tracks. You must have seen several pickups and SUVs being modified with huge mud-terrain tyres but tank tracks on this Isuzu D-Max takes it to a completely different level. Of course what's built like a tank must also go like a tank. The tracks are sure to bring in much greater off-road prowess than traditional wheels.

Likewise, there have had to be several other modifications under the skin. The wheel arches have been cut away to make space for the huge tracks. The suspension system has been completely overhauled. The stock bumper has been completely done away with. Instead, this Isuzu D-Max comes equipped with only a bare metal structure for the front bumper with auxiliary lamps, LED bar lights and an electric winch mounted on it. There's another light bar mounted on the roof of this Isuzu D-Max. At the rear, this pickup has been modified with an extended cowl for the rear bed, new LED tail lamps, a funky sticker on the tail gate and a heavy-duty metal bumper.

Also Read : Lowered Tata Harrier With Widebody Kit Looks Smashing! - Rendering

In other news, Isuzu has finally launched the D-Max Hi-Lander and BS6 V-Cross in our market at INR 16.98 lakh* and INR 24.49 lakh*, respectively. The new Isuzu pickups derive power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel mill which replaces the 2.5-litre oil burner offered earlier. The new 1.9-litre diesel unit is tuned to develop 161bhp of peak power and 360Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

The lifestyle pick-up has already started reaching authorized Isuzu dealerships around India and deliveries should have commenced already. The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is a slightly premium version of the erstwhile S-cab trim that was available earlier. It features a sportier design language featuring new steel wheels with silver-coloured wheel caps and a redesigned front bumper. As for the Isuzu V-Cross, it is available in two trims - Z and Z Prestige. The latter comes with 4WD drivetrain. The styling of the pick-up has hardly got any updates.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Isuzu updates and other four-wheeler news.