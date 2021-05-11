Lowered Tata Harrier With Widebody Kit Looks Smashing! - Rendering

We have come across really tasteful modifications and unique renderings of the Tata Harrier floating around on the internet before, but none quite like the one we have here. Lift-kit mod jobs on SUVs are a fairly common practice but have you seen SUVs modified with lowered suspension and widebody kits? Well, here we have an example of a Tata Harrier that sits hugging the ground and looks scintillating with its widebody kit. More importantly, it sure looks fast.

This digital rendering of the Tata Harrier has been created by Abin Designs and uploaded on its Instagram handle. With the Harrier sitting so low to the ground, and its proportions not properly evident in this rendering, it almost looks like a spruced up hot-hatch. In fact, it almost looks racetrack-spec, thanks to the massive front splitter, aerodynamic winglets on the front bumper, side skirts and new air vents over the wheel arches.

Speaking of which, the front and rear wheel arches really steal the show on this Harrier, courtesy of the widebody kit. The wheel arches stick out quite a bit, which means this Harrier comes with increased front and rear tracks. The wheel arches have been sculpted and contoured beautifully to merge with the rest of the bodywork. There are not many exterior cosmetic modifications to the upper half of the SUV, but it's just the hunkered-down stance and widebody kit making a world of difference to the look of the Harrier.

The wheels housed within these arches look equally stunning. The deep dish multi-spoke alloy wheels with low-profile slick tyres further up its sporty appeal. To be sitting so low to the ground, this Harrier must be equipped with air suspension. Air suspension will give this Harrier the flexibility to ride with a higher ground clearance in normal conditions, and when in the mood, you can always drop it down and go attack the corners. Harrier's coupe-like roofline further enhances the fastback look in this rendering.

Although this is only a digital rendering, these modifications wouldn't be impossible to carry out on the Harrier in the real world. Speaking of which, in the real world, the Tata Harrier is on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder oil burner. The turbocharged diesel engine is capable of developing a rated power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic. With prices starting at INR 13.99 lakh, the Harrier tops out at INR 20.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

