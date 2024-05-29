Isuzu Unveils Japan’s First BEV Flat-Floor Bus: ERGA EV

Isuzu has officially launched Japan's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) flat-floor route bus, the ERGA EV. Making its debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the ERGA EV represents a significant step towards zero-emission public transportation. With a fully flat-floor design, this short-wheelbase urban model sets a new standard for accessibility and convenience.

Driving Carbon Neutrality in Public Transit

In line with Japan's "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050," the ERGA EV aims to reduce emissions in public transit. Isuzu has developed this BEV route bus to meet the increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions, especially in light of the upcoming 2025 Japan International Exposition (Osaka-Kansai Expo).

Innovative Features

Flat-Floor Design: Utilizing in-axle motors and strategically placed battery packs, the ERGA EV offers a completely flat floor from the front entrance to the rearmost seat, enhancing passenger convenience and safety.

Performance and Range: The ERGA EV matches the range and dynamic performance of conventional diesel buses. It features a high-voltage battery that can be recharged from 20% to 80% in just 3.2 hours using standard 350 V chargers. Additionally, it includes a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function for emergency power supply.

Advanced Safety: The bus is equipped with innovative safety systems like Driver Status Monitoring (DSM) and Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), which ensure safe stopping in case of driver abnormalities. A blind spot monitor also enhances safety by detecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Connectivity and Cost Efficiency

The ERGA EV introduces Isuzu's PREISM connected service, allowing remote monitoring of the vehicle’s operational status, battery charge, and driving range. This advanced connectivity provides bus operators with real-time data and peace of mind.

To address potential increases in electricity costs due to peak demand charging, Isuzu offers an operation management service that includes charging schedule optimization and remote management. This system helps bus operators minimize electricity expenses through efficient energy use.

The ERGA EV marks a significant milestone in Japan's journey towards sustainable public transportation, blending advanced technology with practical features to pave the way for a greener future.