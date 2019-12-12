New BMW X1 (facelift) likely to be launched in India with a 1.5L petrol engine - Report

If you remember IAB brought you the exclusive pictures of the China-bound facelifted BMW X1 (long-wheelbase) in May this year. Later the same month, the facelifted BMW X1 broke cover. It is expected to be launched in India in mid-2020, and according to a new report, it will be introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will make it more affordable and competitive.

The engine in question is a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder, direct-injection turbocharged petrol unit which has been rated to deliver a maximum power of 136 PS (for India). The same engine puts out a greater 141 PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque in its international-spec model. In India, this unit will be offered in a slightly de-tuned avatar in order to work effectively with the lower grade of fuel available in the country.

Apart from the facelifted BMW X1, this engine will be offered in the 2 Series Gran Coupe arriving later and the all-new 3 Series. Gauging the demand of this unit in the ASEAN and Middle East region, BMW India might consider it for local assembly which will further lower-down the prices in the future.

The pre-facelift BMW X1 is sold with a 190 PS 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 192 PS 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The petrol-sipping unit transmits power to the front axle using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel engine variant can be had in FWD or AWD, with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.

The new BMW X1 competes with the likes of models such as the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA (revealed yesterday), the Audi Q3, the Volvo XC40 and the MINI Countryman.

[Source: Autocar India]