Ather Energy to set up new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy has announced that it will setup a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new facility will be the second plant by Ather Energy.

Ather Energy signed an MoU for a 400,000 sq.-ft. manufacturing facility with the Government of Tamil Nadu at the Investment and Skill Development Conclave in Chennai. The new facility will help it expand the production capacity and thus increase its reach in the market. The electric two-wheeler brand, which currently offers its product in Chennai and Bangalore, plans to expand to 30 cities in the next few years. The company will enter Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai next.

The new facility is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its Electric Vehicle Policy. Apart from manufacturing the company’s existing vehicle, the 450, the new facility will be used for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Speaking about the upcoming facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Tarun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy, said:

The new unit will help us meet the demand for the next few years across the country. Tamil Nadu has been a hub for automobile manufacturing, and they have been working closely with us in their effort to build an EV ecosystem. A manufacturing facility at Hosur was an ideal choice considering that, it is close to our R&D facilities in Bengaluru and most of the existing and potential future supply base is operating in the region.

Ather Energy discontinued the Ather 340 due to low demand. The Ather 450 accelerates from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds, boasts a top speed of 80 km/h and offers a range of 75 km. Its feature list includes parking assist (reverse mode), a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, Ather app, 24-litre under-seat storage space, full LED lighting and disc brakes on both wheels.

Ather Energy will reportedly introduce a new scooter in the next 12 to 18 months. The company also plans to introduce electric motorcycles, although that may take a longer duration to arrive.

In other updates, the third batch of Ather 450s are ready and their deliveries in Chennai are expected to happen in February - March 2020.