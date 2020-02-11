Indian-spec 2020 Honda City teased, March debut confirmed

The Indian-spec 2020 Honda City has been officially confirmed to be unveiled next month. Its first teaser has been released to commence the marketing campaign.

The 2020 Honda City will be unveiled in India in the second half of March and its pre-bookings will likely open at the same time. Its launch is likely to take place towards the end of the month. From the teaser image, the India-made version appears to have the same design as the Thai-made version, which was unveiled in November last year.

The 2020 Honda City has familiar proportions and a silhouette very similar to that of the old model. The most noticeable design changes on the outside are seen on the front and rear. The new front fascia comprises more aggressive full-LED headlights, a more prominent radiator grille, revised bumper and lower air intake and vertical fog lamp housing.

On the sides, the biggest change is the relatively flatter roofline that allows a bigger greenhouse, leading to more light inside and a heightened sense of spaciousness. At the rear, the all-new model has newly designed boot lid and bumper. The sleeker LED combination lamps make the all-new sedan look sportier.

The interior of the 2020 Honda City is a marked improvement over the old model. Inside, everything from the dashboard to the centre console, steering wheel, floor console, air vents and the steering wheel has an enhanced design. Expect an all-new touchscreen infotainment system replete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and possibly some connected car features. Also expect more comfortable seats, improved climate control system and more charging ports in the all-new model.

The 2020 Honda City will be available in India with BS-VI 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and BS-VI 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. The petrol engine will likely be a straight lift from the old model, while the diesel engine will be an upgraded version of the old car’s unit.

In the old Honda City, the BS-VI 1.5L i-VTEC engine produces 119 PS and 145 Nm of torque and the BS-IV 1.5L i-DTEC engine develops 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque. As standard, these engines come linked to a 5-speed (petrol)/6-speed (diesel) manual transmission. The petrol engine can be had with a CVT optionally. In the 2020 Honda City, a CVT option will be available with the diesel engine as well.

The prices of the next-gen Honda City will likely start somewhere between INR 10-10.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). An electrified variant, either a mild-hybrid or a full-hybrid, will be launched in 2021.