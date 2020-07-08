Indian Challenger slated for launch in India by the end of 2020 - Report

The all-new Indian Challenger was first unveiled in November 2019. The bagger-styled motorcycle is already on sale in international markets. Even though the company started accepting bookings for the new bike in our country earlier this year, it is yet to be launched. Now, it seems that the enthusiasts will need to wait a bit more because the all-new Indian Challenger is slated to be introduced in India by the end of 2020.

At the moment, Polaris-owned Indian Motorcycle does not have a single BS6-compliant product on sale in our market. Perhaps, the Covid-19 global health crisis could be one of the major reasons for this extensive delay. Based on the earlier reports, Indian Motorcycle has planned to start launching its BS6-compliant bikes in India by the year-end. While an exact timeline has not been announced by the company, the first BS6 range to be brought in will likely be the Indian Scout. The all-new Indian Challenger is also expected to make its way to the Indian shores in its BS6 guise during the same time.

The new Challenger is Indian Motorcycle’s first product to feature the company’s new PowerPlus engine, which is the most powerful mill the American brand has ever made. It is a 60-degree V-twin, liquid-cooled powerhouse that has a displacement of 1,769cc and is tuned to deliver 122 hp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. It is linked to a six-speed transmission that benefits from an assist clutch function.

Indian Challenger Key Features

Full LED lighting

7-inch touchscreen with Indian RideCommand

Bluetooth and USB mobile pairing

1000W music system

Keyless ignition

Cruise control

Chassis-mounted semi-fairing

Adjustable windscreen and air vents

Hardcase panniers with over 68-litres of storage capacity

Hydraulically adjustable rear shocks from FOX

Radially-mounted Brembo brakes

Metzeler Cruisetec tyres

Globally, the Indian Challenger is available in 3 variants - Standard, Dark Horse and Limited. It is unknown at the moment as to which variant/s would be made available here in India. What do you think? Drop a comment below.