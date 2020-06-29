Indian Motorcycle has announced its all-new ClimaCommand Classic Seat which is capable of providing both heating and cooling functionality without compromising on rider and pillion comfort. The American company’s revolutionary new technology should prove very useful in climates such as ours.

The Indian Motorcycle ClimaCommand Classic Seat delivers both heating and cooling to riders as well as pillions. It has 3 key elements:

A proprietary thermoelectric module that pumps heat away from the rider.

A patent-pending ducting system for cooling the thermoelectric module.

Graphene, a highly conductive and flexible material that optimises the distribution of heating or cooling while maintaining superior comfort.

Indian Motorcycle has said that its thermoelectric technology is much more effective than the automotive market standard of HVAC convection systems. A critical performance benefit of the ClimaCommand technology is that it actually produces a surface that’s cold to the touch, rather than merely pushing cool air through perforations in the surface in the manner that HVAC system offerings operate.

To accomplish conduction heating and cooling, a thermoelectric module located within the seat directly regulates the temperature. Electricity is applied by a thermoelectric module to the graphene material, causing one side of the material to absorb heat and the opposing side to dissipate heat. By reversing electrical flow, the hot and cold temperatures alternate sides. The graphene material, which is a nanomaterial created from 100% carbon atoms, is then used to ensure the heating and cooling is dispersed throughout the entire seat.

Speaking about the new ClimaCommand Classic Seat, Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle, said:

Despite advancements in heating and cooling for seats, we had yet to see a cooling technology that truly eliminated the discomfort of hot weather, and with ClimaCommand, our engineering team has finally solved this problem. Our thermoelectric technology paired with graphene material is truly a game-changer and another example of Indian Motorcycle bringing difference-making innovation to the market.

The well-cushioned ClimaCommand Classic Seat delivers unprecedented comfort. Both the rider and pillion have individual control over their seat’s heating and cooling levels. With no perforations, vents, or ducts, the seat’s vinyl cover is highly durable and water and UV-resistant.

The Indian Motorcycle ClimaCommand Classic Seat is not Ride Command-integrated. However, Ride Command-integrated versions of the ClimaCommand Seat will be available for the 2020 Chieftain and Roadmaster later this year.