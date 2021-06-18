Nissan Continues With Massive Discounts On Kicks SUV For June 2021

Nissan has rolled out some amazing discounts and benefits on the BS6-compliant Kicks SUV for the month of June 2021. In a bid to attract more customers, Nissan is offering benefits on the Kicks that include a cash discount, exchange bonus and even an additional online booking bonus. These offers have come following poor sales of the Kicks, as the company barely manages to move 1,000 cars a month. Moreover, the offers may vary across variants and location.

Nissan have listed these benefits on their official website, with total benefits on the compact SUV amounting up to INR 80,000. Nissan is offering a flat cash discount of INR 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to INR 50,000. This time, Nissan is also offering an additional online booking bonus of INR 5,000, which can be very easily availed in the current scenario. These benefits are applicable to all variants of the Kicks. There are, however, no offers on the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

The Nissan Kicks is offered across eight variants and four trim levels in India - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). Under the hood, the Kicks is a petrol-only SUV with the choice of two petrol engines. There's a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine that produces 154 hp and 254 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 105 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

Also Read : You'd Be Shocked With The Nissan Magnite's Off-Roading Abilities - Video

The Nissan Kicks sits in the lower-end of the compact-SUV segment where it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Priced from INR 9.49 lakh, going up to INR 14.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), the Kicks is one of the more affordable offerings in this segment. While it may not have the flamboyance of either the Creta or the Seltos, with potent engines under its hood, good styling and reasonable amount of features, the Kicks still makes for a very good buy in the compact SUV space if you are restrained by budget.

In fact. the Kicks is one of the brand's best selling models globally, and most markets abroad have already moved on to an updated version of the Kicks. The updated Kicks comes with a new design, adopting the family look of newer Nissan SUVs. The interiors too have been revised significantly and it should make it to India sooner or later. Meanwhile, you can enjoy these amazing Nissan Kicks discounts as they are only valid up to June 30, or till stocks last.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.