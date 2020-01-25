India-made new Suzuki Gixxer launched in Japan at whopping INR 2.30 lakh

The India-made new Suzuki Gixxer (facelift) was launched in Japan earlier this week. The roadster segment motorcycle costs JPY 3,52,000 (INR 2,29,755.90) in the brand's home market. In India, it is priced at INR 1,00,212*. The annual sales target in Japan in 1,000 units.

The Suzuki Gixxer features LED headlamp, LED tail light, an LCD instrumentation with shift light, chrome tip for the exhaust muffler and split seats. Being a roadster segment motorcycle, it has a wide and (relatively) tall-set handlebar for upright ergonomics.

The Suzuki Gixxer is sold in three colours options in the Japanese market:

Glass Sparkle Black / Triton Blue Metallic

Glass Sparkle Black

Sonic Silver Metallic / Glass Sparkle Black

The new Suzuki Gixxer mounts a 155 cc SOHC, air-cooled motor with a fuel injection system that produces 10 kW (13.60 PS) of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The maximum power of the Indian-spec model's engine is slightly higher - 14.1 PS. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The latest iteration of the motorcycle boasts six sensors – oxygen sensor, intake air pressure sensor, intake air temperature sensor, throttle position sensor, engine temperature sensor and crankshaft sensor. The fuel economy rating (calculated at a constant speed of 60 km/h and with a passenger also on board) is 55.3 km/l.

Anchoring department comprises a 266 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm rotor at the back, while the safety net is handled by a single-channel ABS – the exact same specification that is also offered in the Indian market. Shock absorption duties are performed by 41 mm conventional telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step, preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back.

In other updates, Suzuki Motorcycle India is busy updating its product portfolio with BS-VI compliance. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand launched its first BS-VI product, the Access 125 earlier this month at INR 64,800*. The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 will most likely be followed the BS-VI Burgman Street scooter very soon. Suzuki Motorcycle India is also working on a 150 cc engine for its scooters, and we expect to hear details about it at the Auto Expo 2020.

*Ex-showroom Delhi